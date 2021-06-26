Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 18.4% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002495 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $114.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00197715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00035826 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $938.82 or 0.02994327 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,575,358,760 coins and its circulating supply is 3,093,364,888 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

