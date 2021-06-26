Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after acquiring an additional 103,291 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $614.98 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.69 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $593.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.