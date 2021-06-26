Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,726 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Alkermes worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

