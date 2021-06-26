Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Alleghany worth $111,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $672.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $696.38. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $467.55 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

