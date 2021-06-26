Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $971.51

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 971.51 ($12.69) and traded as low as GBX 969.04 ($12.66). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 996 ($13.01), with a volume of 406,346 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 971.51. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 58 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 925 ($12.09) per share, for a total transaction of £536.50 ($700.94).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

