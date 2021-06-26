AllianceBlock Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $59.40 million and $1.46 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,989,033 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

