Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 4,729 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 121.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RE opened at $256.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.