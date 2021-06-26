Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,462 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 494,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 993.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.78. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

