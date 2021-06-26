Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $123,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

