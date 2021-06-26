Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

