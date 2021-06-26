Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.84.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $365,392.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,731,292.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,074,063 shares of company stock valued at $484,730,360. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

