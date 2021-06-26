Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,635 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

