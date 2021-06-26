Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.06 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Hilltop worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HTH. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

HTH stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

