Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.11 Million Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,892 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Nano-X Imaging worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 4,103.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $94.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

