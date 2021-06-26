Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

