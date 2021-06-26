Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.30 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 516.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 847.2% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $167.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.29. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.