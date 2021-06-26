Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.09 Million in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 869,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,938,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.