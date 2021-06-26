Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

