Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,223 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHE opened at $488.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.40. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

