Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $116.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.06.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

