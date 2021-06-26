Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Cubic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE CUB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.97 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

