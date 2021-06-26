Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 41,020 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 335.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of NETGEAR worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $229,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,978. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

