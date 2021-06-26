Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 201,194 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,194 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Spire worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

NYSE:SR opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.