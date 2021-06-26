Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 351,887 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,157. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

