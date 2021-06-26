Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 74,464 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 199,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 62,962 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

