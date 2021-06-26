Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $2.21 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $47,228,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,139 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $22,106,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $14,905,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 560.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 913,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 775,014 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.70 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

