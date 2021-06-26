Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 613,235 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Gentex by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $995,906. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.40 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.