Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,873 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $93.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.