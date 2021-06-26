Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.23. Allot Communications shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 62,844 shares.

ALLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $677.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

