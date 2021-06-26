AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $202,827.55 and $122.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00050471 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001148 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

