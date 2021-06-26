Alpha Impact Reaches Market Cap of $471,058.59 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $471,058.59 and approximately $8,789.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00166563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,125.05 or 0.99757466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

