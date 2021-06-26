Alphacat Price Down 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $57,481.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00165496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00092750 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.06 or 1.00162784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

