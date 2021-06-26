AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,940 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 349.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

