AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,009 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after buying an additional 553,101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after buying an additional 518,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after buying an additional 149,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $75.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

