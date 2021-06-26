AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 10,209 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.02 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

