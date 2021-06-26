AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 31,626 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 110.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 493,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 114,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in STORE Capital by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after purchasing an additional 475,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

