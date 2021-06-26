AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,646 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.53. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

