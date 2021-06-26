AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 9,486 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 107.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

