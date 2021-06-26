AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 212.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69,957 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rambus worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

