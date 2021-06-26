AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 454.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 664,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 43,251 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.40 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.