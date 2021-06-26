AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 226.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

