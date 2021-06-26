AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 328.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Shares of ABMD opened at $311.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.44. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.39 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

