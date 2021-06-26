AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $87.23 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.