AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,326 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.6% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,526,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 322,525 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 326.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 729,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 558,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.50 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

