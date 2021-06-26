AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,679 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.