AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 344.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,122 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Alkermes worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,809,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,551.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

