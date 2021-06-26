AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 479.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.47. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $172.35 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

