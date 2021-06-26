AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,345,000 after buying an additional 333,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,941,000 after buying an additional 275,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,319,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.80.

TWLO stock opened at $383.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.39. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

