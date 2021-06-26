AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,450.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,351.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

