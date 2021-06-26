AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,660 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 362.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Entegris by 74.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,210,000 after buying an additional 92,463 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 11.2% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 35,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 79.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,832,000 after buying an additional 134,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

